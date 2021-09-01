Linda Richtmyer Scoggins
LONGVIEW — It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Lea Scoggins (née Richtmyer) announce her peaceful passing the evening of Monday, August 30, 2021. Service of remembrance will be held at 1:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Longview, Thursday September 2, 2021.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Don; daughter Lisa Scoggins Steele, (Jarrett) and granddaughter Madelyn of Richardson, Texas; daughter Julie Scoggins Soltis of Houston, Texas; grandson John Soltis (Callie) and great grandchildren William and Sloan Soltis of Houston, Texas; and grandson Jake Soltis (Julia) of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her two sisters: Judy Richtmyer Mason (Bill) of Arlington, Texas; and Martha Richtmyer Griffin (Bert) of Charlotte, NC, and their families. She was preceded by her parents Gladys and Morse Richtmyer.
Linda moved to Longview with her parents in 1950 when her father became one of the first Eastman Kodak employees. She was a graduate of Longview High School, Class of 1957. She went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin where she met Don on a blind date. They were married in Longview after her graduation in 1962 at the First United Methodist Church of Longview chapel. She was a loving and dedicated mom, wife, and grandmother (“Mimi”). One of her greatest joys was the 10 years she spent working at The School for Little Children. In retirement, she was a volunteer at Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to The School for Little Children at the First United Methodist in Longview. The family would like to thank everyone who has come together during this time with an abundance of prayers, thoughts, and calls. They have been graciously received. Her beautiful smile will live on forever in our hearts.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
