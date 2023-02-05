Linda Russell Clemons
GILMER — Linda passed to her Heavenly home on January 21, 2023. She was born May 22, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, TX to Odell and Mary Inez Russell and was the eldest of seven children. She was proceeded in death by her parents, three brothers Charles, Jimmy and Troy Russell, granddaughter Klarissa, and nephew Joe Dale. She is survived by son Charles F. Clemons Jr., daughter Jerri Tapp and husband Roger, three sisters Margie Nichols, Irene Smith, and Tracy Fergurson, as well as a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews totaling 38 in all.
Memorial services will be held on March 4, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 9455 Hwy 155, Big Sandy, TX at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family as ask for donations to be made to cancer research, MD Anderson, or Saint Jude’s Hospital.
