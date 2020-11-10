Linda Sue Riddle
ORE CITY — Linda Sue Riddle was born August 12, 1946 in Grand Saline, Texas. She went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. Linda was a loving wife and mother. Linda Sue married Kenneth Riddle on May 15, 1965. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church and served as an evangelist since 1981. Linda loved to read the bible and share God’s word.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Beulah Byfield and Hazel Campbell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Riddle, Sr.; son, Kenneth Riddle, Jr. and wife Kim; daughters, Kristi Chastain and Bruce Shaver, Tracey Riddle, Virginia Welch and husband Joey, Katherine Yaws, Deborah Pate and husband David, Diana Chambers; brother, William Lynch; two half sisters, Elizabeth and Becky; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host other relatives and friends.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, 11, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel, Ore City. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Omaha under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.Friends are invited to join the family at the Ore City Community Center for food and fellowship following the graveside service Wednesday. This will be approximately 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
