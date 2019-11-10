spotlight
Linda Wallace
TATUM — Linda L. Wallace, 79, of the Henderson/ Dirgin Community passed from this life into her eternal life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Henderson Texas. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert O. Wallace, son Jimmy R. Wallace, daughter-in-law Glinda M. Wallace, and son-in-law Johnny Staples.
Linda is survived by her brother Larry Hale, her sister Barbara Story, and her children; Randy and Angie Wallace of Tatum, Donna Staples of Henderson, Debra and Larry Roman of Henderson, and Stan and Wendy Wallace of Franklin, IN.
Linda was born on May 1, 1940 to Aaron Hale and Dorthy Ingram. She was united in marriage on January 12, 1957 and had 5 children. From those children she has 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Linda was endowed with a multitude of wonderful qualities. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a great love for horses, art, music, and traveling. She was an entrepreneur, owning her own business for over 47 years. Later in life she enjoyed taking care of children being a live-in nanny. Her family will memorialize her most for her unwavering love and devotion to her family. She cared for her family greatly and showed it. She was ambitious, compassionate, generous, reliable, and wise. She never met a stranger and would strive to help those in need. She loved with her whole being and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held at 1 p.m. and funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11th, at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson Tx.
