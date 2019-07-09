Lindley Garrison Beckworth, Jr.

Gary married Martha Love Brindley from Temple, Texas, on July 23, 1966. They moved to Longview, Texas in 1969, where Gary practiced law as assistant District Attorney. He later joined the Whitehead and Beckworth law firm and then maintained a private practice until his retirement. Gary’s participation in civic activities involved serving on the Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Economic Development Commission, Chairman of Longview Long Range Water Planning Commission, Board Member of the Special Health Resources and Amtrak Visiting Committee. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview. His legal activities included serving as Vice President of the Gregg County Bar Association, Editor of the Texas Bar Journal Committee for 13 years, District Director of UT Texas Exes Student Association and as a District Director of UT Austin Law Alumnae Association. He was a member of the Northeast Texas Bar Association and of the Texas Bar Association. In 2015, the Martha and Gary Beckworth Endowment for Excellence Scholarship in Law was established at The University of Texas School of Law in his honor. He was so pleased that this scholarship would allow future generations of attorneys to study and reflect and make meaningful contributions to the legal field and society in general. Gary had special interests in science, technology, economic development and the music industry where he made various important contributions over his lifetime. Gary always worked to better his community whenever possible by connecting people who could help one another. Gary is survived by his wife, Martha Brindley Beckworth; daughter Melissa Beckworth Rabalais and husband Robert of Houston, and their children Robert Garrison Rabalais and Mary Martha Love Rabalais; daughter Allison Beckworth Readinger and husband Robert of Fort Worth and their children Caroline Love Readinger and Thomas James Readinger; mother Eloise Carter Davidson of Fort Worth; sister Linda Beckworth and family of Fort Worth, brother John Beckworth and family of Austin, sister in-law Bettie Beckworth and family of Austin, brother in-law Mike Peck and family of Fort Worth, brother and sister in-law Donald and Beverly Griffith and family of Houston, and sister in-law Joan Brindley of Temple as well as numberous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lindley Garrison Beckworth, Sr., brother Carter Otis Beckworth, and sister Mary Beckworth Peck.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Longview following a private family burial. After the service, there will be a reception and visitation in the Cook Foyer of the church. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Visiting Angels, especially Chelsea Connor, Traditions Hospice, and special family friends Chris and Michelle York and John second for their loving assistance and friendship. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Newgate Mission, Highway 80 Rescue Mission, or to the Charity of your choice.
My sympathy to Gary's family. I knew him through Special Health and continued to enjoy an occasional visit with him through the years. He was a very dedicated community volunteer and a very nice man. He was always concerned about helping people in need. I am saddened to hear of his passing.
I'm so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers 🙏
When this sorrowful news came across my computer screen I was taken back, way back to my childhood really because Gary's father, Lindley, and my parents grew up together. Gary was a little older than I but we attended the same public school; his late brother Carter was in my class at school, and his late sister Mary was a year behind me. Gary was always such a kind person with gentle ways. I know he will be sorely missed in his circle of friends, and in his family. My sincere condolences to the entire family. May God's peace with each of you.
The Gladewater Class of 1961 will miss Gary very much - he was always very supportive of our class and our school. Our sympathies go out to his family.
