Lindsay Leigh Moore

LONGVIEW — Services for Lindsay Moore will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lifebridge Church. Lindsay was a member of Restored 180 ministers in Gladewater Texas. During the years that she stayed there she called it home and gave her life over to Jesus. Lindsay Moore is survived by mother, Laura Wise; brother, Ron Wise; children, Dalton, Madison, Dylan, and Willow; Aunt, Darla Sloan, cousins, Alisha Griffin and Delaney Sloan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give a very special thank you to Pastor Aaron and his wife Cyndi, as well as all the other members of Restored 180.

