spotlight
Linnie E. Burris
Linnie E. Burris
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Linnie E. Burris will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Linne went to be with her Lord in the morning of Dec. 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
Linnie was preceded in death by her husband, L. David Burris, sons David and Randy Burris, and brothers James and Omarjean Richardson. She is survived by daughter Debbie Blalock; Grandchildren Chrissy Busch, Jason Burris and Ashlee Chaires; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Heartsway Hospice and Havencare Nursing Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.