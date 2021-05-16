Linnie Joe Robertson
LONGVIEW — Linnie Joe Robertson, 62, of Longview, TX passed away May 11, 2021. He was born June 3, 1958 in Longview, TX to Joe and Jeannine Robertson, who preceded him in death.
Linnie lived life in the fast lane. He loved going to Hallsville Drag Strip and working on cars with his friend, Steve Reed. He was fearless, good hearted and helped people even when he needed help himself. His sense of humor would keep you laughing until you hurt. He worked in the oilfield most of his life, as well as did auto mechanic and carpentry work.
His love of animals was a high priority. During the last year of his illness, his brother, Jerry, took care of his beloved dogs while he stayed with his sister, Vicky. They had lots of laughs and enjoyed talking about old times.
Linnie is survived by brother, Jerry Robertson and sisters, Vicky Prater and Marisa (Brent) Denton. Niece, Stephanie Harber and great nieces Beth and Bella Harber, and great nephew Justin.
The family extends a special thank you to Cindy Brown, At Home Health Care, the staff at Traditions Hospice. Another special thank you goes out to his friends Phyllis Pruitt, Dennis Ray Smith and Nugget Smith, Billy Bob and Nita Brady, and Doyle Foster.
There will be a private celebration of life for close family and friends at a later date.
