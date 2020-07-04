Linton Wayne “Rusty” Lee Jr.

Rusty was born on August 18, 1926 in Hemphill, Texas to L. W. Lee, Sr. and Myrtle Gamblin Lee. He graduated from high school in May of 1944 and enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served aboard the USS Brookings until the war ended. He then enrolled in Spartan School of Aeronautics and graduated in 1946. He retired from Eastman Kodak.
Rusty was an accomplished artist, both painting and wood sculptures of birds. He had a heart to serve others whenever and wherever he could. He was dedicated to First Baptist Church, Longview, Texas and served in many capacities during his years there.
He moved to Buckner Independent Living in 2013 and lived a wonderfully happy fulfilling life. Buckner was truly his last happy home and the residents and staff became extended family to him.
The Lee family would like to thank the staff of Buckner for the love and extraordinary care he was given until his death. We also want to thank Dr. Rick Earnest for the remarkable compassionate care he gave to both our father and mother until their deaths. The family requests that all flowers be sent to Buckner in dad’s memory, The residents there would really appreciate some cheer during this time of Covid-19.
A private entombment was held on March 16, 2020 at Memory Park Cemetery Mausoleum. No other services will be scheduled.
