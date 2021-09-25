Lionel Louis Clouatre
WINONA, TEXAS — A Celebration of Life for Lionel Clouatre, 68, of Winona, will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 4 pm, in the Gladewater High School Auditorium with Jan Michael Bradford officiating. Visitation will begin at 3, prior to the service.
Our husband, father, Big Daddy and friend, Lionel Louis Clouatre, passed away September 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest. He was born March 15, 1953. To say he left his mark on this world, during his 68 years, would be an understatement. He loved unconditionally, and never met a stranger. He lived life to the absolute fullest and there was never a dull moment when he was around. Fishing, hunting and being outdoors were a huge part of his life. Very seldom did he pass up a chance to spend time doing these things with his friends and family. Lionel was a devoted husband, dad, and Big Daddy to all of his girls. His family was his biggest and proudest accomplishment.
Lionel is preceded in death by his parents, Lena Foster and John Clouatre; and his uncles, Ivy Don Williams and Ernest Williams.
Lionel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra Clouatre; daughters Jessica Clouatre of White Oak and Natalie Clouatre of Longview; granddaughters Rilee Bowden and Ivy Ebey, and 5 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Lionel’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to The Education Foundation of Gladewater. Memorials may be made payable to EFG and mailed to P.O. Box 1387, Gladewater, Texas, or online at https://educationfoundationgladewater.org/memorials-honorariums
