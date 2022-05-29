Lisa Ilene Jones
HENDERSON — Lisa Ilene Wilkerson Jones of Lake Cherokee, Henderson, TX passed away on Sat. May 14, 2022, at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. Lisa was born on Nov. 23, 1961, to Rodney Wilkerson and Sue Wheeler Wilkerson Soape in Longview, TX. Lisa owned and operated Chalk Hill Storage for last 20 years. She lovingly cared for her mother as dementia took her life. Lisa loved spending time with her family, which included her mother and brother, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She loved her nieces and nephews as her kids. She adored her cats and loved listening to her family play country music. She enjoyed spending time in the East Texas river bottoms riding four-wheelers & camping.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Rodney, her mother Sue and her husband Michael Jones. She is survived by her brother, Stephen K. Wilkerson of Wichita Falls, TX, niece, Starla Wilkerson Bickerstaff of Tyler, TX, great-niece, Payton Bickerstaff, nephew, Stephen Wilkerson of Thornton, Colorado, niece Britnie Wilkerson Rosenbalm of Greenville, TX, and great-nephew and niece, Gavin and Maddison Rosenbalm, and niece, Kalie Dean of Santa Fe, TX and many cousins in East Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. June 4, 2022 at the Long Glade Lake Pavilion, Henderson TX at 11 AM. The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.