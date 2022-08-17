Lisa Lynell Landrum Grady
APOPKA — After battling a terminal illness, Lisa Lynell Landrum Grady peacefully passed away on July 6th 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 59. Lisa was born on September 9th, 1962 in Overton, TX to Jim and Margarette Annette Landrum. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Jim Grady of Apopka, Florida. Lisa is survived by her mother, Margaret Annette Payne of Longview, TX. Lisa is preceded in her earthly death by her father, Jimmie Clyde Landrum. Lisa has five sisters and one sister who has preceded her in death, Deborah Landrum. Living sibling sisters include Rebecca Sapp, Melissa Madden, Sabrina Richardson, and Tammy Gray. Lisa has four brothers and one brother who has preceded her in death, Willie Gene Landrum. Living sibling brothers include Jimmie, Lloyd, and Scott Landrum. She has multiple nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was loved by many and will remain forever in their hearts.
A ceremony will be held on August 20th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at White Oak Baptist Church in White Oak, Texas where family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of the life of their beloved Lisa Lynell Landrum Grady.
