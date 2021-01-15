Lizzie Jones Willis
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Lizzie Jones Willis, a lifetime missionary, transcended to the arms of her “Heavenly Father” on January 8, 2021 surrounded by love.
Lizzie Jones Willis can be described as a monumental leader. A woman of faith and goodwill who had a global impact in service to all mankind. Metaphorically, she was an architect of solutions and an engineer of planning. Lizzie was a member of St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in the Eighth Episcopal District under the leadership of Senior Bishop Lawrence L. Reddick, III. Lizzie was born to Gaddis and Lura Peal Jones. She was married to the late Dr. I. E. Willis, Jr. They had two sons, Dr. Selwyn E. Willis (Dr. April Gatson-Willis daughter-in-law) “daughter” and Isaac G. Willis, two grandsons: Trey and Trenten Willis who are the HEART of her life and four goddaughters: Crystal Lewis, Carol Pruitt, Chaknequa McBride, and LaShonda Stinson.
Lizzie Willis has a genuine talent for building trust relationships and communicating across all levels of an organization. Her volunteer efforts have earned her wide recognition as a tireless worker in the church and community. In the church, on the local level, she was president of the St. Mark C.M.E. Church Missionary Society. Lizzie Willis was the General Chairman of the Women’s Missionary Council 95th Anniversary Fundraiser, Past Vice President of the Women’s Missionary Council, Consultant of the Women’s Missionary Council Educational Commission and President Emeritus of the East Texas Region Missionary Society. She fervently served as Director of the Newgate Ministries. Director of the Missionary Institute at Texas College was one of her passions. Lizzie Willis was an annual sponsor of the Legacy Scholarship Fundraiser at Texas College Tyler, Texas. As a civil rights champion Lizzie was a member of The National Council of Negro Women and a life time member of the NAACP in which she received the East Texas NAACP Outstanding Community Service Award. Additionally, she was recognized by the Secretary of State, Steven C. Oaks, with an Award of Respect and Appreciation for the Success of Voter’s Registration Campaigns. As a trailblazer, Lizzie received an award from the governor of Texas for outstanding leadership as president of the Texas Podiatry Association Women’s Auxiliary. Being an advocate of healthcare services, she served on the Advisory Board for Abused Families with the Piney Woods Chapter of the American Red Cross and Sabine Valley Regional Mental Retardation Center. Lizzie being a graduate of Prairie View A&M University and a Texas Southern master graduate, dedicated her skills with the Longview independent School District. Through her volunteerism, she received numerous awards and recognition from the Longview Independent School District.
In addition to these services, Lizzie was a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and an active platinum member of The Links Incorporated. Lizzie Willis had a deep faith in God and served her family, church, and community as a Servant Leader in many capacities.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas College:
Office of the President
Attention Mrs. Lizzie Jones Willis Scholarship Fund
2404 North Grand Avenue Tyler Texas 75707 (texascollege.edu/about-brtexas-college/make-a-donation/)
The family will have a private service on January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. graveside with live streaming on Facebook. The family will have COVID precautions with mask required at viewing on January 15, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stanmore Funeral Home 1105 M.L. King Blvd Longview, Texas. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/hillhousemediacompany.
