LONGVIEW — On December 3rd, 2019 Lloyd Huey Simmons, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Longview, TX. Huey was born on January 27th, 1931 in Beckville, TX. He graduated from Beckville High School and attended Panola Junior College. He served in the United States Army. He married Jewel Marie Simmons January 30th, 1954. They raised four daughters. Huey worked at Texas Eastman for 35 years. He loved spending time at his farm, raising cattle and gardening. Huey had a humorous personality and was very kind and loving.
Huey was preceded in death by his wife, Marie and two great grandchildren baby Lupo and Caleb Wolford. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda and her husband James, Donna, Sandra and her husband Scott, and Janice and her husband Lawrence. He had 12 grandchildren Jared, Lauren, Tiffany, Jason, Jacob, Austin, Samantha, Shane, Chase, Olivia, William and Joshua. He had 9 great grandchildren James Aiden, Jared Ethan, Faith, Emma, Landon, Jade, Chiara, Ruth, Beckham and more on the way.
There will be a visitation held at Rader Funeral Home on Friday, December 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 7th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rader Funeral home. Please join us for a celebration of his life.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
