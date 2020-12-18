Lloyd Rhyne

Lloyd was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. After retiring, he and Melba traveled the country and truly enjoyed the time they spent volunteering at a wild horse sanctuary in South Dakota. The later years of Lloyd’s life were difficult due to the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Throughout his life he took care of his family, but as the disease progressed, his family lovingly took on the role of caring for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Evelyn Qualls; and brother, Kenneth Rhyne.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Melba Rhyne; daughter, Sheila Lowery and husband, Darrell; son, Paul Rhyne and wife, Janyce; a granddaughter, his pride and joy, Samantha Lowery and husband, Bryan; great-granddaughter, Brynn Dickson; two sisters, Treba Scott and husband, Hal, Elaine Spence and husband Randy.
Services for Mr. Rhyne will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.