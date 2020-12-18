Lloyd Rhyne
HUGHES SPRINGS — Lloyd D. Rhyne was born November 1, 1932 in Hughes Springs, Texas to Odell and Faye Rhyne. He passed away December 16, 2020. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Hughes Springs and was retired from Lone Star Steel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lloyd was very involved in the community, having taught Sunday School, served as School Board President, coached baseball and served on the volunteer ambulance service. He was a member of the Hughes Springs Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was a Master Mason and past Worshipful Master of the Hughes Springs Lodge.
Lloyd was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. After retiring, he and Melba traveled the country and truly enjoyed the time they spent volunteering at a wild horse sanctuary in South Dakota. The later years of Lloyd’s life were difficult due to the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Throughout his life he took care of his family, but as the disease progressed, his family lovingly took on the role of caring for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Evelyn Qualls; and brother, Kenneth Rhyne.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Melba Rhyne; daughter, Sheila Lowery and husband, Darrell; son, Paul Rhyne and wife, Janyce; a granddaughter, his pride and joy, Samantha Lowery and husband, Bryan; great-granddaughter, Brynn Dickson; two sisters, Treba Scott and husband, Hal, Elaine Spence and husband Randy.
Services for Mr. Rhyne will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

