Lois Allene Allred

Mrs. Lois Allene Hartley Allred was born July 20, 1920 in Panola County, Texas. She passed this life peacefully August 6, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Lois was one of two children born to the marriage of Jodie Sefus and Emma Lois Ward Hartley. She was raised in Panola County and schooled in Tenaha, Texas. She married Leland “Dick” A. Allred September of 1936 and they celebrated 43 years of marriage before he preceded her in death March 31, 1980.
Mrs. Allred served as the wife of a Pentecostal minister throughout her marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to her family she cherished. She loved playing, dominoes, horseshoes, 42, cooking, reading, and canning, crocheting. She devoted her life to the Lord and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jodie S. Hartley, Jr. and a granddaughter, Melody Allred.
Mrs. Allred is survived by her loving children, Emily Zamora and husband Mario, Evelyn Barber and husband Ronnie, Steve Allred, Joe Allred and wife Tish, Virgil Allred and wife Virginia; grandchildren, Terrell Heslep and wife Debbie, Vicki Smiley and husband Terry, Angela Gateley and husband Johnny, Pam Massey and husband Greg, Michael Allred, Amy Beall and husband Billy, and Scott Allred; great grandchildren Adam Heslep, Christine Wallace and husband Ben, Haleigh Massey, Alex Massey, Holli Minor, Austin Minor, John Allred, Emerson Gateley, Addison Gateley, Macy Brown, Gavin Beall, and all she loved by marriage, also her nieces and special nephew Charles Allred who called her grandmother, special son Jim Heslep and special friend, Melvin Minor.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Johnny Gateley, Greg Massey, Terrell Heslep, Ben Wallace, Alex Massey, Austin Minor, Melvin Minor and Billy Beall.
A special thanks to Tanya Bush and Melissa McPherson for their excellent care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.