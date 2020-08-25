Lois F Miller
KILGORE — Lois Miller, 82, of Kilgore passed away on August 21, 2020 in Kilgore.
Lois was born on November 24, 1937 in Elton, Louisiana to the late Gardful Fuselier and the late Eva (Fontenot) Fuselier. She married AJ Miller on December 30, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2019. Also preceding her in death were one sister, Lena Bailey; and one brother, J.A. Fuselier.
Lois is survived by her children, Kay Tarver and husband Mark of Kilgore, James Miller and wife Cindy of Kilgore, Shannon Miller of Longview, and Kenneth Miller of Floresville; three grandchildren; brother, Gardful “Boo” Fuselier Jr. of Carthage; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family would like to thank the Cottage Staff of Arabella Kilgore and Heartsway Hospice of Longview for their compassionate care of Lois.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.