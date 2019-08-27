Lois Frances Bailey
Lois Frances Bailey
HALLSVILLE — A Celebration of Life Service for Lois Frances Bailey, 64, of Hallsville will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Revive Church, 3500 McCann Rd., Longview, 75605 with Pastor Shannon Pickard officiating. Lois was born March 11, 1955 in Pekin, Ill., to George Francis and Maxine Lois Bailey. She was a retired Gregg County 911 dispatch operator.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Jace Roberts; and grandson, Michael; nephews, Eddie and Rickey Davis. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Bautista and husband, Nico; grandchildren, Destiny Ritch, Haley Ritch and Cole Bautista; great grandson Dawson Ritch; sisters, Gloria Davis and husband Buddy, Dennis Bailey and wife and Lore, George Terry Bailey and wife Joy, Charlene Bailey and Melissa Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lois Bailey memorial fund. For more information please contact the family.
