Lois Frances Bailey

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Jace Roberts; and grandson, Michael; nephews, Eddie and Rickey Davis. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Bautista and husband, Nico; grandchildren, Destiny Ritch, Haley Ritch and Cole Bautista; great grandson Dawson Ritch; sisters, Gloria Davis and husband Buddy, Dennis Bailey and wife and Lore, George Terry Bailey and wife Joy, Charlene Bailey and Melissa Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lois Bailey memorial fund. For more information please contact the family.
