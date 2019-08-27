Lois Frances Bailey

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.