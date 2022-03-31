Lois Maxine Williams
GLADEWATER — Lois Maxine Williams, beloved mother of four generations and senior citizen health advocate died Monday, March 28, 2022 at UT Health Tyler. She was 86 years old.
A lifelong resident of many Texas communities, Lois was born Lois Maxine Ray on February 8, 1936 to parents Lawrence Hamm Ray and Thelma Estelle Delany Ray. She was welcomed by siblings Betty, Lawrence (Bub), and Dorothy. She was later joined by Joe Bob and Ann.
Lois excelled in band, mastering the drum and French horn. She also discovered an aptitude for numbers. After marriage and four children, Lois returned to school with an interest in X-ray technology. After several years providing direct health care, she was recruited into the world of nursing home administration. She devoted her professional life to serving the elderly for 35 years, in facilities throughout north and east Texas.
Lois married Lelan Williams in 1997 and shared his life and love until his death in 2018. She was a member of Tatum Baptist Church until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty, Dorothy and Ann, brother Lawrence and her husband Lelan. She will be mourned by her daughter Debra Wilkerson and husband Keith; son David Jenkins; daughter Dianne Miller and husband Steve; daughter Donna Woodard and husband Charlie; son Don Williams, son Scott Williams and son Paul Williams and wife Jill. Grandchildren Jennifer Exline and husband Jerry, Jeremy Wilkerson and wife Kristin, John Medford, Stephen Woodard and wife Katy, Matthew Woodard and wife Angel, Julie Miller, Murphy Williams, Lee Williams and Adasyn Williams; great-grandchildren Jordan Austin and husband Janome, Jerry Exline and wife Lindsey, Cerenity Exline, Cassidy Medford, Nicholas Fitzpatrick, Serenity Medford, Kenneth Exline, Molly Kate, Libby Mae, Olivia, Will, Oakley and Laramie; great-great-grandchildren Matai, Mailee Jo, Kayson plus many nieces and nephews.
Lois died with members of her family close by. In place of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lois’s honor to Heart to Heart Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Neches City Cemetery near Palestine, Texas with son-in-law Keith Wilderson officiating. No formal visitation is planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
