Lois Robertson Jimerson

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jimerson passed from this life on November 9, 2020, at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living in Longview. She was born July 30, 1944, in Rusk County to the late Buddy and Bernice (Jones) Robertson and lived all of her life in East Texas. Lois attended Henderson High School and went on to a lengthy career in retail sales which included service to Bealls and Dillard’s, among others, before retiring from Sam’s Club. She was creative and loved doing arts and crafts, and she was a shopaholic. She also enjoyed traveling with her beloved Sonny during his career on the pipeline. Lois also loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonya Jimerson Sierra; and grandmother, Elsie Walker Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, R.L. “Sonny” Jimerson, Sr. of Longview; children, Robert Jimerson, Jr. and wife Debbie of Hallsville, Elizabeth Vercher and husband Bobby of Longview, and Sherry Price and husband Jeff of Henderson; son-in-law, Ralph Joseph Sierra of Longview; grandchildren, Leslie Keehne and husband Joseph, Robert Jimerson III and wife Kristen, Brandi Balcom and husband Ryan, Brad Vercher, Samantha Prock and husband Tyler, Kaitlyn Ingram, Cory Sierra, and Luke Sierra; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Adams and husband Willie of Dallas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.