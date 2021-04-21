Lois Virginia Summers Headrick
DAINGERFIELD — A Celebration of Life services for Lois Virginia Summers Headrick 87 of Lone Star will be 2:30 P.M. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Daingerfield with Bro. Danny Broughton and Bro. Rick Monds officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Lois was born on August 25, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. To Leonard and Vera Elsie Hager. She died on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
She was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church, WMU and the Bethany Sunday School Class. Lois worked in the nursery at the church. She was also a member of the Foxy Roxy Red Hat Club.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dub Headrick and grandson Price Bockmon.
Survived by her son Harry “Bubba” Headrick and wife Bethany of Longview; daughters Madalyn May and husband Homer of Coatsville, PA., Cindy Bockmon and husband Danny of Daingerfield, Tracey Salter and husband Nick of Sulphur, LA.; grandchildren Geoffrey May, Heather May, Toby Utermohlen, Leslie Headrick, Landon Headrick, Allison Duke, April Bardwell, Clair Bardwell; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandson.
Family will receive friends after the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
