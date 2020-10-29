Lonnie “Jinkers” Odom
GLADEWATER — Graveside services for Lonnie “Jinkers” Odom will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2pm at the Old White Oak. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Lonnie passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Longview TX.
Jinkers was born on June 17, 1949 in Longview TX to parents Nash and Ruby Odom. In his younger days, Jinkers would compete in rodeos and ride horses. He was employed for over thirty years as a welder for Capacity of Texas here in Longview. Lonnie gained a love of hunting all through his life; a love that he happily shared with much of his family. A family that he treasured.
Jinkers was preceded in death by his parents, Nash and Ruby Odom; brother Nash “Tuffy” Odom and sister Beverly “Babs” Galicia. Those left to cherish their memories of Jinkers include his son James Lee Odom and his wife Terry and daughter Mary Lynn Odom; grandchildren Jeffery McCurry and wife Jenny, Corey McCurry and wife Chelsea, Christionna Odom, Taylor Fowler and wife Chelsea, and Faith Odom; great-grandchildren Camden McCurry, Auden McCurry, Caisen McCurry, Cayler McCurry, Taylor Fowler Jr and Ashlynn Fowler; brother Glenn “Bop” Odom and wife Reta; and sisters Patsy McClelland and Shirley Gibson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs
- Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts considers move to former bank building
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Longview City Council OKs $23.8M construction contract for new police department
- Police investigating fatal rollover wreck in Longview
- COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade
- Gilmer man killed in one-vehicle Upshur County wreck
- Police Beat: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.