Lonnie Nelson Cowles
HALLSVILLE — Lonnie “Nelson” Cowles, 90, of Hallsville, TX, died August 30, 2021 at home. He was born on December 9, 1930 to Lonnie Mahon and Grace Nelson Cowles in Marshall, TX. He married Edwina Croft on November 25, 1960 and they had two daughters, Denise and Darcelle. Nelson attended East TX Baptist College and S.M.U. where he graduated with a bachelors of science degree.
If you knew Nelson at all, you knew he was a jack of all trades. Throughout his life he worked/served as a history teacher, a Boy Scout troop leader, a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve Corps, an insurance salesman, a slick poker player, a land surveyor and developer, a representative of Harrison County in the Texas House of Representatives, a skating rink builder and operator,a bus driver and substitute teacher at Hallsville High School where he was fondly nicknamed “Artifact Jack” by the students, an Indian artifact collector, rock hound, and arrowhead knapper, an avid hunter and fisherman, and an animal lover too.
Nelson is survived by daughters, Denise Skender and Darcelle Cowles, granddaughter Meagan Stevens, niece Sherry Gosschalk, nephews Mike Gold and Mark Gold, sisters-in-law Janice Mauldin and Glenda Haygood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edwina, of 59 years, his parents, Lonnie and Grace Cowles, his sister, Carolyn, and brother-in-law, George Gold.
A memorial service will be held on September 11, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Trails End Cowboy Church, 1361 FM 450 S., Hallsville, TX 75650.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to “Friends of Caddo Mounds” mailed to Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, 1649 SH 21 W., Alto, TX 75925 or donate a book on Native American Indians to your local library in memory of Nelson.
