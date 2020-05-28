Lora married the love of her life Jerry Lee Brown on May 17, 1953. Lora and Jerry Brown were blessed with three beautiful daughters and one beautiful angel daughter.
Lora and Jerry started their lives together at the age of 11 as childhood friends. Later finding each other again at the age of 15 and marrying at the age of 17 and 18. Giving Lora and Jerry 67 wonderful years together.
Side by side Lora and Jerry spent their years raising a family, traveling the world and building a successful chain of convenience stores. Lora cherished her travels that lead her to The Rocky Mountains, South America, China, Australia and Europe. With each new adventure she fell in love with the different cuisines, languages and cultures.
Lora has been a member of the Longview Missionary Baptist Church for 63 years. Where she loved and grew with our Lord and Savior. Lora is currently celebrating her homecoming with our Lord and loving on the ones who went before her.
Lora was loved by all who knew her - especially her devoted husband Jerry Lee Brown and daughters Kristine, Dena and Leslie. Lora was absolutely adored by her 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Lora was proceeded in death by her parents, Lester and Opal Benoit; her precious daughter, Karen Brown; and in-laws Herbert and Mary Brown.
Lora Lee Brown is survived by her daughter, Kristine Denise Gallagher (Mike) of Berthoud, Colorado; Dena Suzanne Lynch (Ed) of Crystal Beach, Florida; Leslie Nicolette Brown of Avinger, Texas; grandchildren: Nikolaus Britegam (McKenzie), Hunter Britegam, Lindsey Steponzi, Fletcher Etheridge (Lauren), Leah Smith (Zac), Kate Lynch (Jeff) and Mallory Raibourn (Brandon), Cassidy Caffey (Matt), Shelby Allshouse (Jeff), Colten Allshouse (Gracie), Jordan Escamilla. In addition: Cailey Steponzi, Kennedy Steponzi, Cwen Steponzi, Liv Steponzi, Riley Allshouse, Catcher Raibourn, Rhett Raibourn, Jesse Raibourn, Megan Raibourn, Andy Raibourn, Camden Caffey, Camryn Caffey, Mason Fomby, Liam Allshouse.
Lora’s Pall Bearers will be Mike Gallagher, Nik Britegam, Hunter Britegam, Colten Allshouse, Jordan Escamilla, Matt Caffey, Brandon Raibourn, Jeff Fomby, Camden Caffey, Catcher Raibourn.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ed Lynch, Fletcher Etheridge, Mason Fomby, Rhett Raibourn, Liam Allshouse.
Services will be held at the Longview Missionary Baptist Church, 800 E. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75605 on Friday May 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. She will be buried at the Memory Park Cemetery 2823 E. Marshall Ave, Longview, Texas following the service.
Donations can be made to the building fund In Memory of Lora Lee Brown to Longview Missionary Baptist Church, 800 E. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75605. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.comLora Lee Brown
