Lore Townsend
LONGVIEW — Lore Townsend, 82, of Longview, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born on December 23, 1938, in Schraudenbach, Germany, to Karl Andreas Mauder and Rosa Schmitt Mauder.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Monroe Townsend, her parents Karl and Rosa Mauder, brother, Alois Mauder, and sister, Herta Gunsman.
Lore is survived by her son, Patrick Townsend; Daughter-in-law, Angelica Townsend; Daughter, Patricia Dangel; son-in-law, Egon Dangel; and grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron and Rachel Dangel, and Hudson Townsend; also, her great-grandchildren Ava and Elena Dangel.
June 1, 1957, Lore married her husband, Luther in Schraudenbach, Germany. While he was serving in the U.S. Army. Following his military career, they moved to Longview in 1967. Lore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Lore will be laid to rest in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery with her husband of 56 years on July 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.. They family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday July 8, 2021, at 2903 Lismore Lane in Longview Texas.
