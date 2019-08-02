Lorella Kathaleen Mitchell

Lorella Kathaleen Budd was born February 27, 1927 in Kelwood Manitoba Canada to Thomas Budd and Clara Hosler Budd. She was a private duty nurse and had many hobbies. She loved dancing, playing dominoes, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was also a fan of The Dallas Cowboys, The Texas Rangers and enjoyed live police TV. When it came to food, Lorella would never turn down a good steak (medium rare, of course!), a banana split from Dairy Queen, or Papacita’s Mexican Resturant. She loved her jewelry and diamonds were her favorite. Lorella was well loved and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Lorella was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Janis Hammond.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon Ghaddar and Darlene Loyd; grandchildren, Misty Thomson (Charles), Darrell Loyd (Trisha), Cheryl Medley, Jamil Ghaddar, Nadra Ghaddar, Nabil Ghaddar, Janan Ghaddar, and Haley Fuller; great grandchildren, Matthew Loyd, Shelby Loyd, Caden Thomson, Courtney Thomson, and Troy Fuller; great-great grandchildren, Gracie Lance and Kyle Lance; and friends, Jerry and Norma Laden.
