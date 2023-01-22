Loren Lester Sturm
LONGVIEW — Loren Sturm was born July 11, 1927 to Leo Sturm and Gladys Daley-Sturm in Port Washington, Wisconsin. He had one sister and four brothers. All have preceded Loren in death.
At age eighteen Loren enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was discharged soon after WWII ended. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army when the Korean War began, and he served honorably from 1950 to 1952.
Soon after returning home to Wisconsin he met a pretty girl from Louisiana named Sybil. They married and had two daughters, Kimberly Bradford and Leslie Roberts. In 1970 they moved to Texas and set roots in the community of Elderville on the outskirts of Longview. Sybil preceded Loren in death in 2016.
Loren enjoyed traveling and having a good time with family and friends. He was the very proud patriarch to five grandchildren, Bryan Bradford and wife Misty, Jan-Michael Bradford and wife Katy, Adam Bradford and wife Paloma, John Roberts and husband Josh and Rachel Roberts. Five great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan, Jax-Michael, Ava and Olivia. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Alpine House in Longview and to all the nursing staff and others at Hospice of East Texas where he spent the last days of his life at Homeplace in Tyler.
His family will be forever grateful for the care and compassion that was shown to Loren and also to his family.
