Loreta Barnett Dillard
LONGVIEW — Loreta Merle Barnett was born in 1937 to H.A. and Mable Barnett in Gilmer, Texas. She graduated Gilmer High School in 1955 and soon after attended business college in Dallas. In 1956 she married Bobby Joe Dillard and they were together until his death in 2004. She was employed at Lebus International in Longview for 38 years as a secretary/receptionist. She was very fun loving and enjoyed watching football, baseball, trips to the boats and spending time with her family and friends. Left to cherish her memories are her children Pamela Langford (Kent), Scott and Rebecca Dillard and Penny Fulton (Barry). Loreta was blessed with several grandchildren Dylan Dillard, Seth McKey, Lauren Fulton, Cody Owens and Hailey Langford. She is survived by one brother and his wife Danny and Virginia Barnett, several nephews and nieces and her fur babies Fifi and Weenie. A special thanks to Dr. Hong Shen who lovingly took care of Loreta for the past twenty years. Reta was one of a kind and we are thankful to have so many fond memories of her in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 3:00 Floyd Cemetery in Gilmer under the direction of Croley Funeral Home Gilmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.