Loretta Joyce Reed
LONGVIEW — Loretta Joyce Reed, 80, of Longview, TX. was joyfully granted her admission into heaven, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Wednesday, March 12, 1941 in Huntington, TX to Clifton and Essie Mae McGaughey.
Loretta married the love of her life, Bradley Reed, in 1958 at the ripe old age of 17. Starting life together she and Bradley moved to Henderson, TX. where he was studying at Texas Baptist Institute to be the pastor of a Missionary Baptist Church. She did indeed become a pastor’s wife. After a few years and 3 kids later, Bradley bought her a 1965 GTO for her 24th birthday. Loretta promptly began running it in the “Powder Puff” races at Hallsville drag strip. Transitioning into later years, she began working at Flowers Bakery Thrift Stores, quickly working her way up to store manager and on to supervisor. She was in charge of stores from Monroe, LA. to Sulphur Springs, TX. After retirement, she became a full time wife, mom, grandmother, and eventually great grandmother. She loved her church, church choir, her ladies auxiliary, anyone with the last name McGaughey (regardless of whatever they have done), her husband of 63 years, her 3 sons, her daughters in law, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. But most of all, she loved her God and Jesus. If you knew her, you certainly knew that.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Kent Allen McGaughey, who had gone on to heaven, to ready her red mansion next door to his yellow mansion.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Bradley Reed; sons, Mike Reed and wife Sarah, Mitch Reed, Marty Reed and wife Patricia Longfellow; 3 grandchildren, Brad Reed, Brittany Martuscello and husband Brian, Brandon Reed and wife Barbara; 4 great-grandchildren, Addison Michelle Martuscello, Parker Mae Martuscello, Decklan Michael Reed, Daulton Eugene Reed; brother Linwood McGaughey and wife MariJo; sister in law, Dillie Kay McGaughey; brothers in law, Frank Hightower, David Hightower and wife Paula; and a host of other family and friends to cherish their memories of her.
A tremendous amount of gratitude and thanks to everyone who prayed, brought meals and bought meals, thought of, and visited during this tough time. A special thanks to Cyndee McGaughey for everything you did for Mom and Dad during this time, and to Josh Kerns at Heart to Heart Hospice, your kindness to our family was beautiful to see as you worked with us to try and keep Loretta comfortable. Thank You All.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made in Loretta’s name to Kilgore Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2011 Kilgore, TX. 75663 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 100 Hawkins Pkwy, Suite A. Longview, TX. 75605
Mom, sing praises to God. You have run your race and won. We will all see you at home soon!
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 8 2021 10:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Kilgore Missionary Baptist Church, 223 Harris St. Kilgore, TX. 75662. Followed by a committal service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace Mausoleum. 5000 W Harrison Rd. Longview, TX. 75604
