HUGHES SPRINGS — Lori Renee’ Follis, 48, of Longview, Texas passed away January 3, 2021. Ms. Follis was born February 15, 1972 in Biloxi, MS to Tommy and Sue Follis. Lori graduated from Nederland High School in 1990. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Lamar University. After graduating college, Lori pursued her career in social work and received her state license.
She is survived by her loving parents, Tommy and Sue Follis; uncle, Curtis and Renee Shelton; aunt, Vonda and Dr. Kit Shaddix; cousins, Carla, Dr. Kyle Shaddix, Kourtney Shaddix and their children.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Steve Follis and grandparents, Rufus and Jean Shelton and Thomas and Grace Follis.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Shelton-Rankin Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday evening at the funeral home.

