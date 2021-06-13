Lorita Allen
DAINGERFIELD — Lorita Nell Allen - Daingerfield
Funeral services for Lorita Allen, 78, of Daingerfield will be held in the chapel of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 with Bro. Charles Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Farmer’s Academy, Mt. Pleasant.
Ms. Allen was born August 7, 1942 in Daingerfield and passed away peacefully on Friday June 11, 2021 in Daingerfield. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Hughes Springs. Most recently Ms. Allen was a member of the Historical Society and Optimist Club in Wichita Falls. She was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Holliday, Texas for 16 years.
Ms. Allen was a beloved mother, a cherished grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her companion of 27 years, Roy Williams of Daingerfield; daughters and sons-in-law, Johnny & Sondra Craig of Holliday, Texas and John & Wanda Pearson of Holliday, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Billy & Michelle Barnard of Hughes Springs, Texas; daughter-in- law, Tammy Allen of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren Christen Ramirez, Matthew Allen, JD Pearson, Nathan Craig, Randa Pearson; five great grandchildren Kelsey Allen, Tristen Ramirez, Tatum Ramirez, Emma Allen, Kasper Allen; many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Allen is proceeded in death by her parents, Tom Barnard and Gertrude Barnard James; husband, Jerry Allen; son, Kelvin Allen; great grandson, Kennedy Allen; brother, Thomas Ray Barnard
The family will receive friends at Nail-Haggard Funeral Home 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday, June 14, 2021. A memorial guest-book may be signed at nail-haggardfh.com
