Lorna Jean Hays
TATUM — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Lorna Jean Hays, will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Tatum. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the start of the service. Lornawas born on April 18, 1949 in Danville, Illinois and died on March 31, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. A online condolences and the full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
