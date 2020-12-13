Lorraine “Lorrie” Tramel

After graduating from Hurst High School, she moved to St Louis, Mo and eventually moved to Dallas, TX where she met her husband of 45 years Jake Tramel. They started a family in Dallas and moved to Longview. In Longview Lorrie and Jake were active members of First Lutheran Church. Lorrie was very active in various groups within the church including Prayers Partners, Dorus Circle, Awesome Widows, Bridge and many other organizations. She also loved her time serving as Church secretary for many years.
Lorrie is preceded in death by her husband Jakey Dan Tramel and sister Lillian Schlander.
Lorrie is survived by her five kids. Wayne and his wife Vicki of Longview, Wendy Jeter, of Longview, Wesley and his wife Rhonda of Longview, Wanda Minx of Longview and Will and his wife Jennifer of Frisco. Her Brother Robert O Jantz and his wife Dawn. Grandchildren Jessica Tramel-Wilkerson, Noel Tramel, James Tramel, Noah Tramel, Joshua Tramel, Chelsea Minx, Colin Jeter, Natalie Tramel and Jake Tramel. Along with 7 great grandchildren and multiple brother and sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
A private, family graveside service will be held due to current COVID restrictions and the family’s wishes. They would like to thank all the nurses at Christus Good Shepherd for their love and kindness shown in her final hours. A “Celebration of Life” memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all “Hug and Cry together”.
Viewing opportunities will be available at Rader Funeral Home Sunday December 13, 2020 from 8am-5:00 pm.
In lieu of a flowers please consider a memorial donation to First Lutheran Church Longview TX.
