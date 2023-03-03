Lotte Willbanks
SAN ANTONIO — Lotte Willbanks went to be with God on January 28, 2023, at the age of 89, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, March 14th, at 10am, followed by inurnment on Church grounds at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Rd, Longview.
Although Alzheimer’s disease robbed her of many things, it could not touch her soul. She was a beautiful person who loved her family dearly, and held her friends & Parish family close to her heart. She was born in Schweich, Germany, to Nickolaus & Katharina. She was one of 6 children, her brother Jupp, being her favorite. She graduated from Business School and worked for American Express at Spangdahlem Air Force Base. She was invited to dinner one evening by her friends to meet a handsome, young, Air Force GI, Floyd Willbanks. And the rest is history.
Floyd and Lotte married on November 4, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together. They transferred from Germany to England, and then returned to Longview to begin civilian life. They had one daughter, Lisa, their pride and joy. Lotte spent her career in banking with First National Bank / Bank One, and then Spring Hill State Bank before retiring. Along the way, she and Floyd made many trips to Europe to visit her relatives, and enjoyed exploring the U.S. In retirement, she volunteered for St. Matthew’s Altar Society and the Church’s Monday volunteer crew, spent time with dear friends, and enjoyed cooking for loved ones.
Lotte was part of a unique group of ladies, all German, who married U.S. Servicemen, and settled in the Longview area. Many of those friendships lasted over 50 years. Monthly Coffee & Cake gatherings, German-themed parties and outings provided her and Floyd many lasting memories of her heritage.
Her faith was her constant companion. She devoted her time, energy, and self to her Church, and her faith carried her home to be with God. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Floyd; daughter, Lisa; her spiritual son, Fr. Jesudoss Tomas, and relatives abroad and in the U.S.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Rd, Longview, TX, 75604; or St. Therese Catholic Church, 885 First Monday Lane, Canton, TX, 75103.
