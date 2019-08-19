Lou Ann Brumble

Lou Ann was born to Evelyn and Joe Wilcox in Hamilton, Texas on February 4, 1939. She married the love of her life, Harmon Hatley Brumble, on May 8, 1956. They spent 55 years fishing, hunting, and doing whatever they could do together. Lou Ann was a caregiver for her family, friends, and others in need for many years. She was currently a resident at Arabella Independent Senior Living in Longview. During her time there, she enjoyed making many new friends who became like family to her. There were many things she enjoyed there, but more than anything else, she enjoyed playing 42 with her special “42 Friends” and she especially liked to win!
Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hatley Brumble; her grandson, Joe Daniel Brumble; parents, Evelyn and Joe Wilcox; and two sisters, Peggy Davidson and Wanda Jones. Those left to cherish their memories of Lou Ann (Granny) include: her daughter, Lisa Strickland and husband James of Hallsville; son, Joe Brumble and Kim Brumble of Hallsville; grandchildren, Josh Strickland and wife Hollie of Haslet, Allison McKinney and husband Sidney of Hallsville, Hunter Brumble and wife Leah of Longview; and seven great-granddaughters: Maddie, Reagan, and Rylie McKinney of Hallsville, Estin and Livi Brumble of Longview, Saylor and Maeleigh Strickland of Haslet; Brothers and sisters, Charles Wilcox, Larry Wilcox, Helen Wilkerson, Sandra McLain, June Woodruff, Jackie Lindsey, Carolyn McMurray, Jerry Wilcox, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special “Angel/Caregiver” Equallia Malone, who has been by her side and lovingly cared for her for nine years. We also want to thank our angels Pam, Rosie, Carla, and Taffi, that God placed in our lives to help care for her in her last days. Our family will forever be thankful.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Building Fund in Longview, Texas or Mulberry Springs Baptist Church in Hallsville,
