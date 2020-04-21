Lou Ellen Spencer
Lou Ellen Spencer
WHITE OAK — Lou Ellen Allison Spencer, age 92 of White Oak, passed away peacefully at her Oklahoma home with loving family by her side April 13, 2020. She was born October 17, 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Robert Edward Allison I. and Josephine Louise Crabtree Allison. Lou graduated from Mesquite High School and The University of North Texas. She was a member of Phi Sigma Alpha and the Art Club. Lou Ellen Allison married Ralph Emerson Spencer in 1949 in Dallas, Texas. They have three children: Dr. Clark A. Spencer, Michael A. Spencer, both of White Oak, Texas and Suzanne Spencer Hill of Edmond, Oklahoma. They have seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews and countless friends are also among those she leaves behind. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Emerson Spencer; her parents, Robert Allison I. and Josephine Allison and two brothers, Robert Edward Allison II. and Melvin Allison. A private funeral will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Simpsonville, Texas. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at: 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Donations can also be made to Medina’s Children Home online at armsofhope.org.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.