Lou Emma Mapps Clayton
KILGORE — A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Lou Emma Mapps Clayton, 79, of Kilgore will be held at 11 a m on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Faith Tabernacle of God In Christ in Kilgore. Interment will follow in the St. John, formerly Steber Grove Cemetery. Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore has been entrusted with her care and service arrangements. Mrs. Clayton returned to the arms of Jesus following a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer, from her home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 7p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7:30.
Lou was born on July 18, 1941, to M.C. and Mary Smith Mapps in Rusk County, Texas. She met and married Willie Gene Clayton in 1957, and they made many loving and happy memories until his passing in 1980. Lou was self-employed until her retirement. Mrs. Clayton was a talented seamstress, was an outstanding cook, she enjoyed both floral and vegetable gardening. Lou was an avid reader and Bible Scholar. Mrs. Clayton was a long time and faithful member of Faith Tabernacle of God in Christ where she taught Sunday School and Bible Study for over 50 years. Lou’s family was the source of her strength and joy, and she was so very proud that she had 5 generations of family surrounding her. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she has touched.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Willie Calvin Clayton of Houston, Stewart Clayton of Longview, Jacqueline Lanae Clayton Fort of Gladewater, Karen Clayton of Austin, Janet Clayton of Austin, Kendrick Clayton (Brandi) of Kilgore; siblings, Larry Mapps (Mary Hilda), Zella Mapps Medford (Robert), M.C. Mapps, Jr. (Marsha), Mary Mapps Sanders, Dorris Mapps Ervin (Larry), Patrice Mapps Neal, Neva Mapps Caldwell, Beverly Sibley Mills (Kelvin), Silvia Mapps Medford (Shelvie), Roddy Lane Mapps, Lisa Mapps; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends, the Rader-Stroope, Mitchell and DeSantis families. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, church family, friends, and other loving family members.
Memorials may be made in her name to the MD Anderson Cancer Research Center www.mdanderson.org .
