Lou Ethel Darnell Lovell
GILMER — Graveside services for Lou Ethel Darnell Lovell, 91, of Gilmer, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Gilmer City Cemetery with Bill Black officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Lou was born April 15, 1931, in Gilmer, Texas, to James Oscar and Audie Hail Darnell and passed from this life on February 10, 2023.
Lou was a Gilmer High School graduate, and completed business courses at Tyler Commercial College, and English and secretarial classes at Kilgore Junior College. She married Norton Lovell on June 26, 1949, at Gilmer Church of Christ. Lou worked for Lone Star Steel Company from 1956 to 1991, before her retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory are his son, Michael Norton Lovell, and his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Sue Ann Lovell Snider, and her husband, Kirk; grandson, Michael Meek Lovell and his wife, Lindsey; grandson, Will Ivy Lovell and his wife, Mim; great-grandchildren, Audrey Lorelei Lovell, Michael Eugene Meek Lovell, Archer Randall Lovell, and Walker Lane Meek Lovell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norton Lovell; sister, Elsa Denton; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Black; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sheron Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers are John Crossland, Rex Morris, Ed Roberson, John Irwin, John Crossland, and Bill Dean.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Gilmont, 6075 SH 155, Gilmer, Texas 75644.
