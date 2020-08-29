Lou graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1948, and met the love of her life, Burnett Deane Treat, at the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied architectural engineering. Lou and Deane were married 70 years! During her lifetime Lou served as the President of the Women’s group at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Houston, was on the boards of several civic, religious and social organizations, and was the very proud leader of the “FIGS #2” Girl Scout troop.
Lou is survived by her husband; her son and daughter-in-law, Winslow and Victoria Treat; her daughter and son-in-law, Moyne Treat and Kenneth Ray Monts; five grandchildren: Jason Boyd and wife Jackie, Megan Treat Elsis and husband Dan, Katie Treat, CJ Kornman and wife Michelle, and Willis Kornman and fiancé Danica Smith; three great-grandchildren: Katherine Boyd, John Boyd and Rocky Kornman; and her Houdini-dachshund, Kopper.
Lou will forever be remembered by her beautiful smile, her adventurous and fun spirit, her wonderful stories, and most of all, her kind heart and sweet, gentle nature. Rest In Peace Lou Darlin’, you will be dearly missed!
