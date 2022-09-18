Louis Darrell McDonald
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Louis Darrell McDonald, devoted son, beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle, coach, and friend passed away on September 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 79.
Darrell was born on July 17, 1943, in Pittsburg, Texas, the son of Louis Edgar and Imogene Riddle McDonald. He grew up in Hughes Springs where he excelled as an athlete and graduated with the Hughes Springs High School Class of 1961. He then graduated from Texarkana College and later from East Texas State University in Commerce with a Master’s Degree in Education.
For more than 40 years, Darrell was a high school coach and educator in Northeast Texas. He began his career in Quitman followed by stops in Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Gladewater, and Pine Tree High School in Longview. His football and golf teams competed in multiple state championships, and he left a lasting impression on all those who were fortunate enough to be taught by him. After retirement, he continued his passion and dedication to children as an administrator at Foster Middle School in Longview. Darrell rarely went anywhere without seeing one of his former students and always stopped to reminisce.
Darrell enjoyed having family gatherings and watching and talking football. He was known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and was ever-present in their activities. He arrived early to get the best seat. Poppy was not above moving his chair to sit on the track directly behind the end zone, on the basketball court, behind a soccer goal, or even in his car shining his headlights into centerfield.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; the mother of his children, Jeanie Gee McDonald; and brother-in-law James Camp.
He is survived by three children, Lisa Wright (Marvin), Wade McDonald, and Anna Mallett (Brad) all of Austin; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Collin, and Clint Wright, Grady and Molly McDonald, Brandon and Lainey Mallett, Blane Peveler; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Isabelle Valls.
Darrell leaves behind three sisters, Julia Limer (Bill) of Arlington, Texas, Linda Dinger (John) of Pequannock, New Jersey, Sandy Camp of Daingerfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 1 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McDonald family may be shared at dignitymemorial.com
