Louis Edwin Jaynes

Louis was born in Linden, TX on April 10, 1934 to parents William and Jewell Jaynes. Following his time in High School, Louis joined the Navy where he faithfully served his country until 1972, retiring after 20 years. Following Louis’s retirement from the navy, he served as a coach for little league baseball. His whole life Louis enjoyed horseback riding and developed a passion for painting and a love for golf in his later life; but these hobbies paled when compared to his passion for his family. It was not uncommon for Louis and his family to go dancing together. This dancing eventually led him to his wife of 17 years, Christene Jaynes. Louis will be missed by all his family whom lovingly called him “Poppy” and “Tex”.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jewell Jaynes; brother William Dillard Jaynes; a daughter Lona Jaynes; and his beloved Pomeranian, Pepe. Those left to cherish their memories of Louis include his wife, Christene Jaynes; children Kitty Smallwood and her husband Walter, Jesse Jaynes, and Tammy English and her husband Justin; Angela Orndorff and her husband Matt, step-son Tony Bell and his wife Jamye, and step-daughter Anna Bouknight and her husband Randy; grandchildren Lona Kay Jaynes, Lauren Jaynes, Layla Jaynes, Marissa Noll, Nicholas Noll, Rayni English, Alyssa Orndorff, Thomas Orndorff, Presley Bell, Austin Bell, Tristan Bouknight and Dylan Bouknight, and ; 3 great-grandchildren Gunner Hester, Kensley Hester, and Adalyn Conner; sisters Mattie Faye Warren and her husband Hugh, and Ann Stevenson and her husband Frank. Louis will also be remembered by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
