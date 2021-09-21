Louis Martin Howe
ORE CITY — Louis Martin Howe, 64, of Ore City, Texas, passed away on September 16, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on August 25, 1957 in Baltimore, MD. After graduating from high school, Louis joined the United States Army.
Louis valued his time with family and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off of his back.
Louis was preceded in death by his mother Chlo Wilcox and mother-in-law Milba Mepham. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, daughters Kelly and husband Will of Maryland, Rachael Howe of Longview and son Dillon Howe and wife Leasha of Ore City, sister Karen Lusk and Barry, brothers Joe Howe and Maralynn , Michael Wilcox all of Maryland, and sister-in-law-law Robin Crutcher of Ore City, grandchildren Taylor and Layla, nieces Beverly, Kate, Brittney, Madison, and Cameron, nephews Joe, Ronnie, Adam, Alex, Dylan, Jason, Odin, Gage and Trey, and many cousins.
Visitation will be held at Reeder Davis Funeral Home in Ore City On Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6:00-8;00 p.m. The burial will be private to family.
