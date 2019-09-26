Louis Osborne Robey

Louis married the love of his life, Bruce Patton, and they shared 64 years together. He was a Longview Lobo as well as a Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. He retired after 38 years from Lone Star Steel. He was his sons’ and then his grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to their sporting activities. For many years he had a passion for raising birds in his large backyard birdcage, from finches, lovebirds, and parakeets to cockatiels and African Grey parrots. In his later years, he was always ready with deer pictures on his phone and a story to share about recent activities at Deer Crossing Ranch.
Louis was an active member of the Friends Sunday School class at Mobberly Baptist Church. For the past four years he sat faithfully at Bruce’s side at the nursing home everyday. Louis counted each day a blessing and didn’t fear death because he knew he was going to Heaven. And he’s waiting there now for Bruce to join him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Marlin Robey. He is survived by his doting wife Bruce Robey and four sons and spouses: Charles “Bubba” and Kay Robey, Sam and Deb Robey, Mickey and Karen Robey, Danny and Tamera Robey. Also sisters Shirley (Ted) Herndon and Thelma (Vernon) Helpenstill and sister-in-law Judy Robey. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 9 1/2 great grandchildren, and many other close family and friends.
Visitation will be in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home Chapel of Longview Thursday September 26 from 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at Mobberly Baptist Church Elevation in Longview at 2 p.m. on Friday September 27, 2019.
The family request that memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. An online guestbook can also be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.