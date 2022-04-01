Louis Vene Bass
LONGVIEW — Louis V. Bass, 79, died March 6, 2022, in Longview, TX, after a short illness. Lou was born December 3, 1942, in Apopka, FL.
Lou was a talented musician, directing music and choir programs for congregations in Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Arizona, California, and Texas. He also owned and operated a church consulting business for many years, assisting numerous congregations with building programs, stewardship initiatives, and church growth strategies. Lou moved to Longview in 1995 and has served in music ministry in several local congregations since 2002, most recently at First Lutheran Church.
Lou is survived by his son, Jason, grandson, Nicholas, and brother, Leonard and family, along with many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church of Longview, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview, TX 75605.
