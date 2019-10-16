Louise Bullard

Louise is survived by five children, Edgar Owens of Hughes Springs, Valton Owens and wife, Kathy of Crosby, Texas,Velma Blackwell of Daingerfield, Linda Sampson and husband, Eddie of Channelview, Texas, Patricia Owens of Lone Star; ten grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services for Ms. Bullard will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at South Union Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Veal Switch Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
