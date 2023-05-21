Louise Ervin Saunders
LONGVIEW — On May 16, 2023, Louise Ervin Saunders took her last earthly breath surrounded by loved ones and joined her family, friends, and Savior in Glory. A resident of Longview since 1963, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jimmy Rogers Saunders, sister Johnnie Bee Carr, and brother James E. (Bud) Ervin, Jr.
Louise was born in Norphlet, Arkansas, on March 20, 1929, to Martha “Jewel” Ervin and James Edward Ervin, Sr. She later moved to Smackover, Arkansas where she resided until the family was transferred to Longview. Although she left Arkansas, she remained a die-hard Razorback fan and traveled as often as m possible to catch as many football and basketball games as she could. She loved the hogs and could give a “Woo Pigs, Sooie” hog call with the best of them. Mrs. Saunders, lovingly called “Aunt Lou” by the Arkansas family, frequently returned to Arkansas throughout the year, especially during deer season where she would take the stand anytime she was not on kitchen duty for the Saunders Hunting Crew.
Mrs. Saunders was a RN, receiving her training at Warner-Brown Catholic Hospital in El Dorado, Arkansas, and was sought after for private duty nursing after graduating due to her tender heart and her love to care for others. She later made the choice to serve her family by being a stay-at-home mother and later a very involved “Mamaw.” She fulfilled the role of a true family matriarch, complete with a weekly Sunday Dinner featuring famous chocolate pies, cobblers, and sheet cakes.
For “Mamaw,” it is safe to say her grandchildren had “most favored” status. She attended their countless sporting events and activities. They all had open invitations to spend Saturday nights at Mamaw’s and Papaw’s house. They did so quite often, but most importantly, she taught them about God and how to pray.
Her ministry to others grew through her membership at Calvary Baptist Church and Greggton First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, served as a Sunday School teacher and Bible Study leader/participant, and in any ministry involving serving others. Her love of the Lord was evident to all, and even in her final days she was quoting scripture, singing hymns, and raising her hands in praise. She was a true servant. In her own words, she was “spirit- filled, blood-bought and heaven-bound.”
Her legacy will be upheld by: daughter, Gail Wilson of Kilgore; son, Lynn Saunders and wife Cathy of Longview; grandson Jeremy Saunders and wife Terrah of Longview; granddaughter Cristi Elmore and husband Seth of Carthage; granddaughter Cara McQueen and husband Cole of College Station; and great grandchildren Brooklyn, Riley, Brenlee, Eli, Jacob, Campbell, and Savannah. She will also be missed by sister-in-laws Marvene Saunders, Ethyl Saunders, Ginger Ervin Taylor and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Special appreciation and love goes out to her caregiver for the last five years, Carolyn Clay. She and her husband have been caring for Louise like family, allowing her to live in her home until Jesus called her to her heavenly home.
Also, much love and appreciation goes to Heart-to-Heart Hospice staff for all of their kindness and to caregivers Daisy Cox, Geneva Johnson, Angie Wilson, and Magan Davis.
Services will be held Monday, May 22, at Greggton First Baptist Church at 1:00, with a 12:00 visitation. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Mausoleum.
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 100 W Hawkins Pkwy, Suite A, Longview, TX 75605.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.