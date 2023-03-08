Louise Ladatta Johnson
LONGVIEW — Louise Ladatta Johnson, a longtime resident of Longview, Texas, passed away during the early morning hours of March 3rd, 2023, at her home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Her devoted husband and caregiver, Joel was by her side.
Born to humble circumstances in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 17th, 1937. Louise was raised by her mother and stepfather. It was at Dorsey’s Family Shoe Store in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 26th, 1956, at 11:34 a.m. where she met a young Joel Johnson. Their whirlwind courtship lasted all of 14 days, and they were married on June 9th. This June, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with four children, Ricky, Pam, Randy and Stacy.
Joel and Louise moved to Longview on May 23, 1963. Service above self was the constant theme of Louise’s life. She constantly gave her time and money to various organizations and refused to take credit for anything she was involved in. During her early years in Longview, Louise was involved as a volunteer at Good Shepherd Hospital and conducted their annual fashion show events through Riff’s. She also served as an usher at Trinity Episcopal Church of Longview and was a den mother for Scout Troop 262. She was also involved in the annual thanksgiving food drive. Later in life she could be found supporting anything that her grandchildren were involved in.
It was her stepfather, George Winters who influenced her interest in fashion, an interest which would last a lifetime and take her all the way to bright lights and runways of New York Fashion Week. Louise was well known in East Texas fashion circles as a fashion stylist and consultant for Riff’s of Longview where she worked for over 18 years. In addition, for many years she and her agency leaders were also top ten consultants for Doncaster, a Couture line of classic women’s fashions. Until her health began to decline, Louise could be found on the sidelines supporting her grandson as he launched his own clothing line.
Louise is survived by her husband, Joel; son, Randy Johnson and wife Sheryl; daughter, Pam Woolley and husband, Gordon; daughter, Stacy Patterson and husband Royce; and son, Ricky Johnson and wife, Donna.
Affectionately known as Mamaw, she was a loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Brandon Maxwell and partner, Jessy Price; Kady Maxwell Wise and husband Nathan; Ben Woolley and wife, Taylor; Bianca Lafleur and husband, TJ; Savannah Boehmer and husband, Drew; Hunter Patterson, Hannah Patterson, Jayden and Camden Johnson and two great grandchildren, Max Wise and Ava Boehmer all of whom survive her.
She is also survived by one sister, Virginia Graham Strother of Shreveport, Louisiana and many cousins.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock in the evening. A funeral service will held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, March 10th, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the morning where The Rev. Dr. Bill Carroll will officiate.
Attending as pallbearers will be Brandon Maxwell, Ben Woolley, Gordon Woolley, Jayden Johnson, Camden Johnson, Randy Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Hunter Patterson, and Royce Patterson.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude that memorials be made to the Rotary Club of Longview.
The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers, Cynthia Singleton Akilo and Angela Singleton as well as Heartsway Hospice.
Arrangements for the Mrs. Johnson are handled exclusively by R. Blake Cammack and the Cammack Family - Directors of Funerals.
