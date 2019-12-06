spotlight
Louise Renfrow
ORE CITY — Services for Louise Evans Renfrow, 71, of Ore City will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Piney Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
Ms. Renfrow was born December 4, 1948 and passed away December 4, 2019. Louise was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Renfrow, Sr.; father, Cicel Evans; and brother, Archie Evans.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel Evans; children, Jerry Renfrow, Jr. and wife, Debra, Sabrina Renfrow and fiance, Donnie Haws, Tina Cox and husband, Mark, John Renfrow and wife, Tammy; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Saturday evening at the funeral home.
