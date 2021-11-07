Louise Westmoreland
TRAVELER’S REST — Louise Westmoreland, long time resident of Longview, Texas, and more recently Travelers Rest, South Carolina, passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 93. Louise was born on April 4, 1928 in Wilson, Oklahoma to Joseph Britton Wilson and Elizabeth Deberry Wilson.
Louise lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she attended high school. In Tulsa she met and fell in love with Charley Westmoreland. They were married on May 24, 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Longview, Texas, where Charley spent his working career at Texas Eastman Company. Their family soon grew, as two beautiful daughters were born to them, Janey in 1958 and Kathleen in 1961.
During their many years together, Louise and Charley built a legacy of faithfulness and friendship. They were active members of Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, where Louise and Charley were fixtures. They participated in Sunday School and in various fellowship and Bible study groups. They also served as youth sponsors, mission supporters, and lay leaders. God and family were central in Louise’s life, and she departed this earth ready for eternity because of her faith in Jesus Christ. Her family and friends will remember her as loyal, steadfast, and loving.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her husband, Charley Westmoreland.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Janey (Gary) Holeman and Kathleen (Pat) Mays, and her grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Evans, Marisa (Bobby) Partridge, and Brian (Brittany) Holeman.
A celebration of her life with the Rev. Bud Miller officiating, will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosewood Park Cemetery Chapel, 1884 FM 1844, Longview, Texas, 75605. Visitation in the same location will occur just prior to the service at 1:00 p.m.
