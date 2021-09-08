Loy Justice
LONGVIEW — Loy Justice, 92, of Longview, TX passed from this life on August 21, 2021, at his home. He was born February 26, 1929, in Hallsville, TX.
Mr. Justice was preceded in death by his parents A. H. and Bessie (Collier) Justice of Hallsville, TX. His first wife, Patsy (Fox) Justice; and second wife Kay, (Jarrell) Justice; along with his brothers and sisters, Otis, Marie, Hoss, Faye, Nina, and twin sister Floy.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Justice of Longview; daughter, Denise (Justice) Quebedeaux and husband Butch of Kilgore, TX; grandchildren, Trey Quebedeaux (Jamie) of Kilgore, TX, and Peyton Quebedeaux of Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Cason, Drake, Bently, Hunter and Rylee Quebedeaux of Kilgore, TX.
Stepchildren, Ricky Jarrell (Helen) of Longview, TX, Donna Jarrell of Richardson, TX, Valarie (Jarrell) Shipmen (Gregg) of North Richland Hills, TX.
He was “Uncle Man” to his ten nieces and nephews.
Mr. Justice was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War, 1950-1954. He was a mason and retired after 30 years from Eastman. He enjoyed fishing and quail hunting, playing golf, and loved playing dominoes.
Graveside services will be held on Sept. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Memory Park Cemetery in care of Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview.
